Data suggests local COVID-19 cases on downswing, officials say

UMATILLA COUNTY — New cases of COVID-19 are on a downswing after peaking in April in the days after Easter, according to Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara and the latest data released by the county.
The county unveiled its latest "epi curve" Thursday, which can be found on the health department’s website and shows the particular date that an individual began showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"As it sits right now, it looks like we had a bit of a peak around (April) 19th and 20th," Fiumara said. "Where we are right now, it looks like things are paring down."
The curve shows that only 10 residents began to show symptoms in the week of May 3 through May 10, and there were none that reported symptoms beginning between May 4 and May 6.
In the two weeks prior between April 19 and May 2, 44 residents began to show symptoms, with 13 people reporting their first symptoms of the virus on April 19 and 20.
Fiumara said those trends support reports of social gatherings that occurred around Easter that the health department found in its contact tracing investigations of confirmed cases.
Following Gov. Kate Brown's approval of Umatilla County's application to begin reopening businesses and permitting gatherings of up to 25 people starting Friday, Fiumara said residents need to remain careful of getting together despite the loosened restrictions.
"These are the gatherings we've already seen some of this spread," he said. "We're going to see additional cases, but we have to stay on top of this so we don't have to go backward."
The county is up to 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after three additional cases were identified Thursday. One of the new cases has been identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case, a press release stated, and all three are currently self-isolating at home.
The Umatilla County Public Health Department reported 72 of those 90 cases are now considered recovered, meaning they've gone at least 72 hours without showing symptoms associated with the virus. Two residents remain hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported in the county.
An additional case is still considered presumptive, the release stated, which means that individual hasn't tested positive for COVID-19 but is displaying symptoms and has been identified as a close contact of confirmed case.
According to the health department's website, 1,181 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of Thursday.
