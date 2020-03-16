PENDLETON — As schools and businesses statewide face temporary closures in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, life as a delivery service employee could potentially become even busier.
Luckily, Carolyn Thompson, owner of Rob’s Speedy Delivery in Pendleton, was well-prepared for the eventuality. Rob’s Speedy Delivery transports freight and pharmaceutical supplies to local businesses all across the area.
“We deliver to both closed-door and retail pharmacies,” she said. “Volume on both of those have already gone up. We immediately started putting precautions in place.”
To keep her 32 drivers safe as they take on the influx of new business, Rob’s Speedy Delivery has required all drivers to have their temperature taken at each facility. If their temperature exceeds 100.4, they are not allowed to work. So far, Thompson said, there have not been any issues.
The company has taken extra precautions to keep both their drivers and freight clean and suitable for delivery.
“Everything gets Lysoled,” she said. “Every vehicle has antibacterial wipes. Packages and vehicles get wiped down. Our drivers wear plastic gloves. As a small business owner, you have to take a step back and look at how this is going to affect the business.”
Thompson’s biggest response to the coronavirus outbreak, she said, was to ensure the well-being of her employees and customers. Her clients have agreed to sign for deliveries electronically in an effort to reduce in-person contact.
That in-person contact could play a bigger role in the impact the spread of the virus has on food delivery. Arley Atkins, owner of Pendleton To Go, is currently facing uncertainty as to whether his business will thrive or struggle in the wake of Gov. Kate Brown’s Monday announcement that she is temporarily closing restaurants and bars statewide to combat the pandemic.
“I don’t know if my drivers are going to be willing to still go out,” Atkins said. “It’s hard for restaurants to close down and take that hit. I’m not sure of any real precautions that would need to be implemented, but my drivers are still out there in public. They don’t touch or handle food at all — just the packaging. The rest is up to the restaurant.”
Brown announced the temporary closure Monday afternoon. Brown said restaurants can continue take-out and delivery options and the prohibition on gatherings will have an exemption for grocery stores and retail outlets. The ban starts Tuesday and is scheduled to last at least four weeks.
Pendleton To Go dispatches a team of five drivers to deliver restaurant food, groceries, and coffee to homes, offices, job sites, and hotels within a 7-mile radius of Pendleton. Atkins said that he could propose that his drivers leave deliveries at customers’ doorsteps in order to curb the amount of contact they encounter on a day-to-day basis. He said he has also urged his employees to wash their hands as frequently as possible.
“I could see a dramatic influx of orders,” he said, “but people are still weighing the benefits of delivery. One more person coming to their door could be a liability. It’s a waiting game for everyone in the food industry.”
