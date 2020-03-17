REDMOND — In light of new state rules over mass gatherings, the diocese that governs all Catholic churches in Eastern Oregon is suspending masses and other religious services for the next eight weeks.
The Diocese of Baker’s Monday announcement affects nine churches in Umatilla and Morrow counties, including Our Lady of Angels Church, Hermiston, St. Mary Church, Pendleton, St. Andrew’s Mission, Umatilla Indian Reservation, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Milton-Freewater, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Boardman, St. Helen Church, Pilot Rock, St. Patrick Church, Heppner, Sacred Heart Church, Athena, and St. William Church, Ione.
Liam Cary, the bishop of the Redmond-based diocese, not only suspended all Sunday and weekday masses, but also public devotions like “The Stations of the Cross,” all religious education and sacramental programs, and social events like breakfasts, coffee hours, and fish fries.
Churches will make accommodations for people looking to do private devotionals, restrict funeral masses to immediate family and suspend pastoral visits to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the homebound, unless to administer the sacrament of the dying.
Diocese of Baker Vicar General Richard Fischer said the organization is relying on the governor’s office to determine when to resume services.
“We don’t want anyone to get sick,” he said.
The church closures likely means that Easter services are canceled. Easter is not only an important holiday for Christians around the world, but it also acts as a day to baptize new members into the faith and a lead-up to First Communion, Fischer said.
Eastern Oregon Catholics would still be able to catch Sunday masses, rosaries and other religious services through livestreams provided by the diocese, but Fischer said the lack of in-person services could hurt churches that rely on collections to fund operations.
The Diocese of Baker is only the latest group of Christian churches to close over the coronavirus.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints canceled Sunday and midweek services worldwide, which includes several locations in Umatilla and Morrow counties. At a local level, New Hope Community Church in Hermiston, First Christian Church in Pendleton and Athena Baptist Church are just some of the churches that are canceling services.
COVID-19 is also causing concerns for Catholics beyond church closures.
The Tri-City Herald reported that a priest from a parish in Mattawa, Washington, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Saturday after being hospitalized in Richland for two weeks for treatment of pneumonia.
Fischer said a different priest from Mattawa did fill in to lead a mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Boardman over the weekend, but it was a “nonstory” because the priest was healthy and did not risk exposing parishioners to the virus.
“That’s what they call 'chisme' in the Hispanic community,” he said, referring to the Spanish word for gossip.
He added that he didn’t think the story should be reported and would only create hysteria in the community.
