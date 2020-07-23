HERMISTON — Free door-to-door COVID-19 testing in Hermiston in the coming weekend could paint a more comprehensive picture of the virus’ spread in the city.
Health experts from Oregon State University will be offering door-to-door COVID-19 testing in Hermiston on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. The project, known as TRACE COVID-19, acts in coordination with OSU, Oregon Health Authority and Umatilla County Public Health.
Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing for OSU, said bilingual field staff will knock on doors spread through 30 different neighborhoods in Hermiston, creating a representative sample of the city. According to a news release from OSU, it expects to visit 240 to 360 homes, collecting between 400 and 500 samples.
Similar testing was previously conducted by TRACE COVID-19 in Corvallis, Bend and Newport. The news release stated that the project is coming to Hermiston at the request of the OHA and Umatilla County, in response to outbreaks at several worksites in the county and the fact that as of July 17, Umatilla County had the highest rate of confirmed cases in the state, at 151.2 cases per 10,000 residents.
“OHA appreciates the OSU TRACE team’s willingness to conduct a sample survey in Hermiston, which will help us understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community,” State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said in a statement. “This data will help inform our partnership with Umatilla County to slow the spread of the disease.”
The testing will be voluntary, and free to all household members of homes chosen. Results will be reported to the people who took the test (or the parents of minor children), Umatilla County Public Health and Oregon Health Authority. Contact tracing will be conducted by the county, just as it is when someone is tested at a hospital or doctor’s office.
Participants will be asked to sign a consent form and answer a few questions. To maintain social distancing, they will then be asked to swab the inside of their nose in their home while staff wait outside for them to place the sample outside for collection.
“Field staff will maintain a safe distance at all times and do not enter anyone’s home. The safety of participants and TRACE field staff is a key part of the study’s research design,” Jeff Bethel, an associate professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences and co-director of the project, stated in the news release.
According to the release, the samples for the type of test administered will be taken from the entrance of the nose, and are “more comfortable and less invasive than the tests that collect secretions from the throat and the back of the nose.”
OSU will also test samples of wastewater in Hermiston and Boardman for COVID-19 levels.
Hermiston Mayor David Drotzmann said in a statement that understanding how coronavirus is spreading in a community is “crucial to getting a handle on the disease that has impacted our Hermiston community so greatly.”
“This weekend’s testing event is being conducted by health experts at Oregon State University and the community’s participation will help ensure the results are complete and reliable,” he said. “We appreciate having state and local partners we can team up with to face this challenge.”
For more information, visit https://trace.oregonstate.edu.
