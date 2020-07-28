HERMISTON — Umatilla County had another triple-digit weekend for confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none of those cases was from door-to-door testing conducted by Oregon State University researchers in Hermiston during the same weekend.
Jeff Bethel, an associate professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences and co-director of the TRACE COVID-19 project, said samples collected from homes in Hermiston by OSU on July 25-26 are still being processed. Participants will receive their results 7-10 days after they were tested.
“We’re very thankful for the people that chose to participate,” he said.
Umatilla County had 132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between the afternoon of Friday, July 24, and the morning of Monday, July 27. As of Monday the county also had 100 presumptive cases, 12 hospitalizations and 16 deaths. According to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report released July 22, the Hermiston ZIP code has the highest number of confirmed cases per capita in the state, at 331.8 cases per 10,000 residents.
Most people being tested for COVID-19 are showing symptoms or are associated with a worksite outbreak, Bethel said, which can hide the true prevalence of the virus by missing people who are asymptomatic. By testing a random sampling of Hermiston residents, OSU researchers will be able to create a more accurate estimate of how widespread the virus is in Hermiston. Bethel said information generated by the TRACE project will help local health officials better address the outbreak, and help the individuals who receive their own test results.
“We can identify people who are unknowingly part of the transmission cycle, and stop that from happening,” he said.
In Hermiston, the community was broken up into 30 neighborhoods. Teams visited each neighborhood and knocked on doors in a regular interval depending on the neighborhood’s size — every fourth house in the area, for example, or every fifth.
Bethel said he didn’t have specific numbers to release yet on participation levels in Hermiston, but he said researchers are confident they collected enough samples to produce good results for the study.
“It’s voluntary,” he said. “Some people say ‘No thank you,’ and that’s fine, and other people are very excited to participate, and that’s happened in every community.”
Field staff knocking on doors were a mixture of OSU staff and local health care workers. Bethel said the local team members, with their knowledge of the community, were “invaluable” during the weekend.
TRACE COVID-19 has previously conducted door-to-door testing in Corvallis, Bend and Newport. The team has returned for additional rounds of testing to measure continuing levels of the virus in those communities. In Newport, for example, OSU announced that preliminary results suggested that 3.4% of the Newport community had the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on June 20-21. A follow-up round suggested that about 0.6% of residents had the virus on July 11-12.
Bethel said those results were good news, but showed that the virus is still active and people still need to take precautions, such as social distancing and wearing masks to prevent another increase in cases.
