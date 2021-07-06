HERMISTON — It’s been a challenging year for Laura Avila.
At 32, Avila has four children, ages 5, 9, 11 and 15, and lives off the tips she makes as a waitress at the La Palma Mexican Restaurant in Hermiston. Taking care of her kids while schools were closed was difficult, she said.
And earlier this year, some of her friends and family members contracted COVID-19 — including two of her children.
“It was really scary,” she said. “They had a fever, their body ached. But I never got it. I was tested and was negative. That’s why I got vaccinated. I didn’t want to get sick.”
When pandemic restrictions were lifted last week, Avila, like so many others, said she felt happy. Business has remained steady at La Palma — which her parents opened using their life savings in the mid-2000s — and yet things still picked up last week. Now, her biggest hope, she said, is for the community to stay safe and healthy.
“We just don’t want to lose the support that we have by people getting sick,” said Avila, who, along with her coworkers, has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
For some business owners and employees in downtown Hermiston, it was a wash of relief to have masking and distancing mandates lifted last week, allowing customers to reenter businesses smiling and carefree. But for others, they are remaining wary as COVID-19 variants are on the rise and Umatilla County sits among the least-vaccinated and most-infected counties in Oregon.
“All the guards are going down, and there’s great potential for problems again,” said Michael Gormley, the owner of Neighborhood Books & Gifts in downtown Hermiston.
Because he is a 70-year-old diabetic with a heart condition, for which he is undergoing testing, Gormley said he plans to keep up the plexiglass that divides him and customers for at least another year. He doesn’t plan to make customers wear masks and keep store capacity down. But he still is wiping down the counters and doors with sanitizer and wearing his double-layered mask with books displayed on the front. Just to be safe.
“I think we needed to move on,” he said. “But the bad side is that people are going to put their guards down. And that’s the problem. Being cautious is different from being paranoid. Overall, being cautious is not a bad thing.”
For others, seeing people’s unmasked faces, their smiles and expressions, has brought joy and relief after nearly 500 days of isolation and fear.
Jeanine Dilley, a partner at Bella Grace Boutique, spent her day laughing and helping customers as they checked out clothes, home decor and makeup while country songs such as “Wagon Wheel” played from the overhead speakers. The shop had closed for seven months, Dilley said, until she and the other owners reached out to the community through Facebook and received overwhelming support to reopen.
“I was surprised,” said Dilley, who, along with her husband, is a disabled veteran. “I was really surprised that people would face their fears and come out and see what we have for products. But they did, so we survived. And actually, we’ve done OK. They were hungry to get back out there and live life, and they’re hungry to bring Main Street back.”
The hardest part of the pandemic, Dilley said, has seen people living in a constant state of terror. But now that she and others have been vaccinated, allowing for restrictions to be removed, she exhales relief.
“A lot of people I realize don’t trust the government, and I’m not saying they don’t have some just cause there,” said Dilley, who worked in public safety for more than two decades. “But at some point you have to obey the law to not drive 100 on the freeway, or you’re going to wreck and kill somebody.”
Now that masks are off, Dilley recently told her husband to stock up on lipstick. She expects sales to “go off the charts.”
And some businesses on Main Street are just getting started, underscoring Hermiston’s growth even after a pandemic year shuttered businesses and ravaged economies.
Martin Farias opened Imparables Nutrition Center around the first of the year. Already, Farias said he has helped more than 50 families with fitness and nutrition plans. One of his customers, he said, lost 60 pounds. He’s excited to help more eager customers now that fear is subsiding.
“All the big things in the world,” he said, “happen through crises.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.