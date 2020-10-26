PENDLETON — COVID-19 protocols have moved Pendleton's annual Halloween Main Street trick-or-treating event to the parking lot at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., for a drive-thru experience on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m.
Heritage Station Museum staff, in concert with the Pendleton Downtown Association and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, have invited businesses and groups to set up decorated booths and vehicles in the museum's parking lot.
Trick-or-treaters will receive a flyer and a candy bag at the beginning of the drive-thru route. All participants are required to wear approved age-appropriate face coverings and observe social distancing protocols.
For more information, call Shannon Gruenhagen at 541-276-0012 or email shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org.
