LA GRANDE — Working educators have a new path to a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Oregon University.
In addition to on-campus and onsite cohorts, the College of Education at EOU has developed a hybrid cohort open to students throughout the region. This format allows students to complete most of their coursework online, and engage in practicum placements without relocating.
Dean of the College of Education Matt Seimears said the idea was born last spring when remote learning tools became prevalent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That first cohort proved the innovative platforms could deliver high-quality teacher training remotely.
“This will allow students from all over the state and beyond the opportunity to pursue this program,” Seimears said. “You get the flexibility of remote education with the stability of in-class instruction.”
Students interact with peers from a variety of contexts and locations, expanding discussion and building a professional network along the way. Students who already work in schools as paraprofessionals or in other roles can complete their practicum requirements at their current site and maintain employment while progressing toward a degree.
The two-year program prioritizes equity and access, with tailored pathways for transfer students. Undergraduates can qualify for elementary-level endorsements in Multiple Subjects and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). Faculty members partner with school districts to provide ongoing support while developing a teacher-to-teacher network.
“The one-on-one guidance our staff and faculty offer students is one-of-a-kind,” Advisor Kylie Evans said. “The College of Education programs at EOU are grounded in theory and industry-based experiences.”
She said the new hybrid cohort is designed to provide the same initial teacher preparation found on campus in a synchronous, online or hybrid-remote format. Growing interest in the hybrid model led administrators to extend the application deadline from March 1 to April 1.
