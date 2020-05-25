featured

Efforts underway to get food from U.S. farms to the needy

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Food Banks

Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry worker Patrick Minor pulls a package of ground pork out of a cooler during a pantry stop on May 20, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As food banks have struggled to meet soaring demand from people suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus outbreak, it has been especially troubling to see farmers have to bury produce, dump milk and euthanize hogs.

 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

OMAHA, Neb. — As food banks have struggled to meet soaring demand from people suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been especially troubling to see farmers have to bury produce, dump milk and euthanize hogs.

Now, some states are providing more money to help pay for food that might otherwise go to waste; the U.S. Agriculture Department is spending $3 billion to help get farm products to food banks; and a senator is seeking $8 billion more to buy farm produce for food banks.

“Obviously, nobody likes to see waste of good food,” said Mark Quandt, executive director of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “And to know that farmers put so much work and money and energy into producing the product. That’s got to be breaking their heart to then have to just dump product like that or just throw it away or plow it under.”

Farmers were left with little choice after the closure of restaurants and schools abruptly ended much of the demand for the food they produced.

Thousands of acres of Florida fruits and vegetables and California’s leafy greens have been plowed over or left to rot. Meanwhile, dairy farmers in Vermont, New York and Wisconsin have had to dump millions of gallons of milk. Hog farmers were hit by a drop in demand and the temporary closure of some slaughterhouses, forcing them to euthanize pigs that couldn’t be processed into bacon and pork chops.

This has coincided with a spike in demand at food banks, with nearly 39 million people suddenly out of work. In Florida, for example, 12 food banks have had to scramble to increase deliveries from 6 million pounds of food per week to 10 million pounds.

A U.S. Census Bureau survey found that more than 10% of U.S. households reported not being able to get enough food some of the time or often, and a survey for the Data Foundation found that 37% of unemployed Americans ran out of food in the past month.

Thanks to various government and private efforts, at least some of the food that would have been wasted is now being delivered to the people who need it.

New York state created a $25 million program this spring so that food banks can purchase locally made agricultural products. Quandt said he is already planning to use the $4.3 million his food bank will receive to buy milk, cheese, yogurt, applesauce, grape juice and other products.

“It will be a tremendous help,” he said.

Chris Noble, who has a dairy farm about 30 miles south of Rochester, said the Nourish New York program gave him an outlet for some of the milk his co-op was dumping and provided money to cover his costs. He worked with other farmers in western New York to send dairy products to a food bank in New York City.

“It doesn’t feel good to see our life’s work go down the drain like that,” said Noble. “To be able to meet the needs of our community with the food we produce and not see it go to waste is really impactful.”

In Iowa, state officials and the Iowa Pork Producers Association have raised more than $130,000 to help pay for the processing of pigs to supply meat for food banks. The effort gives hog farmers such as Kevin Rasmussen an outlet so they won’t have to euthanize their animals but it doesn’t compensate them. So far, 364 pigs have been donated.

“The last thing we want to do is waste anything,” said Rasmussen, who donated seven pigs from his northern Iowa farm to the program this month. “Everybody is doing everything they can to keep from euthanizing animals and throwing product away.”

Other states, such as Florida and California, had existing programs to help get donated crops to food banks by paying part of the cost of harvesting them. Those programs are getting a boost from donations now and California is adding $2 million to its state budget for its program.

The biggest effort is a $3 billion federal program aimed at buying fresh produce, dairy and meat and delivering it to food banks. That program has been slowed by questions about some of the companies that received the initial $1.2 billion contracts.

“Some of the companies that got bids, people are kind of scratching their heads like, ‘Wait this isn’t a food distributor, why are they winning the award?’” said Celia Cole, of the Feeding Texas association of food banks.

One of the companies that has received the most scrutiny is a San Antonio wedding and event planning company called CRE8AD8 that received one of the biggest contracts, worth roughly $39 million. Several large, well-known food distribution companies were passed over in the bidding in favor of smaller companies.

Brent Erenwert, CEO of Brothers Produce, a Houston-based produce distributor that applied but didn’t get a contract, said he is concerned the USDA program will fall short of its goals because of the companies awarded contracts.

”We’ve got a fiasco on our hands right here,” Erenwert said. “There’s just no way or shape this will help the farmer or the end user that’s going to need this product.”

USDA officials said they are confident the selected companies can complete the job.

Separately, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has proposed spending $8 billion on fresh produce grown in 20 states and providing the crops to food banks. That proposal would provide money to food banks to purchase fruits, vegetables and nuts directly from farmers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.