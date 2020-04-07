Emergency relief grant applications open for Umatilla County small businesses

UMATILLA COUNTY — Applications for the $1,000 Umatilla County Small Business Emergency Grant are now open and will be accepted until April 21, the county announced Tuesday.
“The purpose of these grants is to provide interim relief to businesses and sole proprietors to help them have a chance to make it through these unprecedented times and be able to open and operate as soon as this COVID-19 time passes,” Umatilla County Economic Development Coordinator Gail Nelson said in a statement.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved shifting the $68,000 remaining in its economic development grant fund into an emergency grant program last week with the aim of providing relief to local small businesses until more state and federal assistance is dispersed.
Eligible businesses must be located in Umatilla County, employ 25 people or less, be able to show direct impact from the pandemic and provide documentation of also applying for financial assistance from an additional source.
Sole proprietors that can provide the same proof are also eligible to apply, but nonprofit organizations are not.
Grants will be selected on April 22 by a lottery system and distributed throughout the county proportionally based on population. While population doesn’t directly correlate with the number of businesses in each community, Nelson said it was the simplest factor to use because the county and some municipalities don’t use businesses licenses.
Nelson acknowledged that the $1,000 may not be enough to truly help some people and the selection process isn’t perfect. However, she said the county hopes that opening a two-week application window at least allows for businesses to have equal opportunity regardless of where they reside and avoids a rush of people trying to get their name in first.
Applications can be found at umatillacounty.net/grants and a W-9 form must be submitted in order to receive a check if selected. Any questions about the program can be sent to grants@umatillacounty.net.
Umatilla County is also hoping to gather more funds for its emergency grant program and is accepting donations from any city, organization or individual philanthropist that would like to donate. Those interested in donating can contact Nelson at 541-278-6283.
