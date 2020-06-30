PENDLETON — For the safety of employees and customers, the East Oregonian front office will be closed to public access until further notice.
All departments can be contacted by phone and email and all visitors must be prearranged by appointment only.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause but the health of our employees and customers is very important to us,” said Andrew Cutler, editor/publisher of the East Oregonian said.
Customers can call our customer service representatives at 800-522-0255 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.