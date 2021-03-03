PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton has finished offering COVID-19 vaccines to all adults in custody at the prison, a spokesperson from the prison said in an email to the East Oregonian on Monday, March 1.
Prison officials offered vaccines to 1,618 adults in custody during three clinics since vaccine efforts began at EOCI in February. In all, 1,081 inmates have been vaccinated, for an acceptance rate of approximately 67%.
The prison has also given 155 inmates a second dose, the spokesperson said.
The vaccinations come after a federal judge ordered the state in February to begin offering the vaccine to all adults in Oregon prisons as infection spread rapidly through the state’s prison system in December 2020 and January. The order came during a larger case where a group of inmates criticized the state for its response to COVID-19 outbreaks in state prisons.
Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla has also been vaccinating its adults in custody since February, but officials at the prison did not respond to questions about vaccine progress prior to press time.
