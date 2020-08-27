PENDLETON — A second inmate at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute in Pendleton positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to a press release from the prison.
The incarcerated individual was identified as a male between 65 and 75 years old who died at a local hospital. He's the fourth person to die after testing positive for the virus while incarcerated by the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Due to the individual being positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Department of Corrections is not releasing his name, county of conviction and sentence length as it usually would when reporting the death of an inmate.
According to EOCI spokesperson and Supervising Executive Assistant Ron Miles, 218 of the 1,700 people incarcerated at the prison have tested positive for the virus as of Aug. 26. Another 22 staff members have tested positive, Miles stated in an email, 18 of which have since returned to work.
More than 50% of the 431 inmates tested at EOCI have been confirmed positive, according to case numbers provided by Miles. Eight units housing roughly 800 individuals at the prison remain are in quarantine due to the virus's spread.
