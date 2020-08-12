UMATILLA COUNTY — Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton rose to the top of Oregon’s weekly workplace outbreak list for COVID-19 for the first time this week.
Oregon Health Authority released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, Aug. 12, for the week prior. One section of the report details workplace outbreaks that have at least 30 employees and have had at least five confirmed cases linked to them, either through employees testing positive or close contacts who contact tracers believe are likely to have contracted COVID-19 from an employee.
OHA’s Aug. 12 report attributes 199 cases to the prison since the start of OHA’s investigation on July 8.
New worksites in Umatilla and Morrow counties on the list this week were Port of Morrow Warehousing in Boardman with eight cases linked to the site, River Point Farms in Hermiston with eight cases, Keystone RV Company in Pendleton with seven cases, McDonald’s in Stanfield with seven cases, Taco Bell in Hermiston with five cases and J&J Snack Foods in Weston with five.
OHA’s weekly report also lists nursing homes and other congregate living facilities with at least three cases or one death of a resident with COVID-19. According to the Aug. 12 report, Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center now has 92 cases and 10 deaths linked to it, while Sun Terrace in Hermiston has eight cases and two deaths.
According to the report, the Hermiston ZIP code has had 496.1 residents per 100,000 test positive for COVID-19 so far — the highest per capita rate in the state — while Boardman is in second place at 466.5 per 100,000.
On Aug. 12, Umatilla County announced 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total since the pandemic started to 2,215 confirmed cases. As of Aug. 12, 11 residents were hospitalized and there had been 31 deaths of residents with COVID-19.
