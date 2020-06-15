LA GRANDE — It wasn't the traditional graduation of years past, but on Saturday, June 13, Eastern Oregon University recognized its graduating seniors virtually.
The La Grande-based university held its graduation ceremony with a livestream of speeches and the conferring of degrees honoring the Class of 2020, which due to coronavirus restrictions could not have a traditional commencement.
"We have experienced great disruption and challenge in the last few months of the 2020 academic year," EOU President Tom Insko said in his speech. "Graduates, your perseverance and resilience is a testament to the Mountaineer spirit, and we could not be prouder to call you our own."
About 15 minutes before the livestream of the graduation began, a slideshow of videos and photos showcasing the university and Eastern Oregon played over a piano version of "Pomp & Circumstance."
Insko introduced 2020 President’s Scholar Mariah Meyerholz, whose speech addressed the effects the outbreak has had on people directly and indirectly.
"Take today to reflect on the accomplishment of graduating," she said. "If someone had told me years five years ago I would be sitting here today in my pajama pants, speaking in front of my graduating class, I would not have believed them."
Meyerholz acknowledged the disappointment with not being able to graduate together in person, and she encouraged the graduates to continue to work hard as they face future challenges.
While Meyerholz and other speakers shared their speeches, the names of the more than 800 graduates were displayed on the video, noting the hometown of each graduate and the degree the graduate earned.
Deans and faculty from each department congratulated their graduates. Professor of music Paul Wordelman sang the EOU alma mater, professor of English and writing Nancy Knowles sang the names of the graduates in her department, and others across departments and colleges wished students the best and offered bits of wisdom.
"No matter where life's path leads you, always be proud of who you are and where you came from," said Associate Professor of Education Tawnya Lubbes.
After Insko conferred the degrees, the EOU tradition of faculty applauding the graduates played on the screen.
The livestream graduation took just over an hour had more than 500 views.
