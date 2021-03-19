SALEM — A New York Times review of COVID-19 cases published on March 2 shows 3,189 cases of the disease linked to Oregon colleges since February 2020.
The University of Oregon had the highest reported positive test count at 1,479. Oregon State is second at 787 cases and Eastern Oregon University was third at 111 cases.
The Times put an asterisk next to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, which reported 335 cases early in the pandemic. The campus includes a medical center and other facilities that serve the community.
The review compiled 535,000 cases at more than 1,900 colleges and universities.
