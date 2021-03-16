CORVALLIS — Eastern Oregon University enjoyed a good weekend on the court and the Cascade Collegiate Conference recognized the Mounties with players of the week honors.
Beverly Slater was named the women’s player of the week for the second week in a row, while Max McCullough was the named the men’s player of the week selection.
McCullough scored over 20 points in each of the Mounties' two wins over Multnomah University. He flirted with a triple-double in the second win, falling three boards and one assist shy. He was 8-for-9 in made free throws in the second win and played 27 minutes in both wins, averaging 24.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game.
Slater had a pair of double-digit performances as EOU went 1-1 over the weekend. She posted a double-double on March 13 with a career-high 16 rebounds and played over 30 minutes in both games for the Mountaineers. Slater averaged 14.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game over the week.
Both of the Mountaineers basketball teams will be back on the road this upcoming weekend as they get set to begin CCC play. EOU heads to Portland to take on Multnomah University on March 19 and March 20.
