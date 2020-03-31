Farmers markets reimagined

PENDLETON — Social distancing, meet farmers markets.
Over the years, farmers markets evolved into community gatherings offering fresh produce, music, interactive arts, crafts and cuisine. Now, however, farmers markets must operate in a time of COVID-19.
When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order shuttering various businesses, farmers markets were absent from the closure list.
“The good news is that farmers markets are exempt from the governor’s shutdown,” said Kelly Crane, executive director of the Oregon Farmers Market Association. “They are essential businesses because they provide food to communities the way grocery stores do.”
But they will have to adjust. The idea of social distancing horning its way into these bustling community gatherings is cringeworthy to Crane, but it’s less of a choice than a survival strategy, and farmers market organizers are determined to make it work, she said. Besides, it’s a temporary situation, like a bossy mother-in-law who arrives for an extended visit.
Crane said visitors to their local farmers markets will notice changes.
“The first thing people will see when they come to a farmers market this spring are tons of safety measures,” she said. “You’ll see booths farther apart. There may be colored tape on the pavement to show people what six feet apart looks like.”
Shopping will be less tactile.
“We’ll be encouraging patrons not to fondle the fruit,” said Hal McCune, president of the Pendleton Farmers Market. “We want to cut down on people touching the products.”
McCune said the Pendleton market will space booths farther apart and put other social distancing measures into play. He was relieved to see farmers markets absent from the governor’s shutdown order.
“They’re allowing farmers markets at the moment,” he said. “We’re considered a grocery and a needed service. As of right now, there will be a Pendleton Farmers Market.”
He anticipates opening on schedule in early May, but noted that “things could change fast.” He envisions a scaled-down, safer market without the usual kids’ activities, fast food booths and musical performers. If space is an issue given the more liberally spaced booths, farmers will get priority.
“Our first obligation as a market board is to produce vendors,” he said. “We love our craft vendors, but priority has to go to produce vendors. Our main priority is getting healthy food to people who need it.”
The Maxwell Farmers Market in Hermiston is on track to start on May 28. Mitch Myers, owner of the Maxwell Siding Pavilion where the market is held, said he is optimistic.
“We anticipate things as normal,” he said. “We’re hoping that all of this is pretty much behind us at that point. We kind of have to take this one day at a time.”
Myers is more worried about the financial hit from the executive orders to his two event centers, the Maxwell Siding Event Center and the open-air pavilion. Canceled events include weddings, class reunions, corporate parties, christenings, funeral services and wakes.
Myers isn’t the only uneasy one. Farmers are worried, too, about their economic future.
“They are nervous,” McCune said. “They are busy planting and growing, and they need an outlet.”
One local grower, John Finley of Finley Fresh Produce in Hermiston, said he depends on farmers markets for one-third to one-half of his income. Yet he remains positive.
“I’m hopeful that all this stuff will work itself out by the time the markets open,” Finley said. “There are no guarantees, but we’re going forward as though everything is going to be OK.”
Some farmers markets are offering online shopping. The Beaverton Farmers Market, for example, now operates as a drive-thru market where customers preorder from virtual booths, and then drive to a big parking lot where produce orders from multiple vendors are loaded into their cars.
McCune said the Pendleton market board is considering this model, but must figure out a place to load cars other than the current downtown location in the 300 block of Main Street. A nearby public parking lot across Main from the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce might suffice, but the market would need to secure permission.
Crane believes that farmers markets can be safe places if precautions are followed.
“Farmers markets are in the fresh air. They have a shorter supply chain than supermarkets where you have people picking things up and putting them down,” she said. “We think farmers markets done right can be very safe places to shop.”
Crane hopes people support their local markets as a way to keep them alive. She pointed to the Pendleton market, which the association recognized as the 2019 Small or Rural Market of the Year.
“In Pendleton, you are lucky to have a Grade-A farmers market,” Crane said. “You guys want this asset to be there next year. Find a way to engage.”
