First COVID-19 case found in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Walla Walla County's first case of COVID-19 has been identified in a man in his 40s, county health officials announced Saturday.

“We are surprised it has taken this long for a local case here in Walla Walla County,” Walla Walla County Director of Community Health Megan DeBolt said in a statement. “We have been expecting this and are prepared. Regardless of where the case was exposed, everyone can and should be taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The case is not linked to international or domestic travel, and the county department of community health is working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the man.

For now, the man is under home isolation for the next 14 days and until he is free of fever for 72 hours.

"Health officials recommend practicing personal and social responsibility, in addition to the measures take by Governor Inslee to help protect health," the county said in a press release. "We continue to recommend all people living in the Walla Walla Valley take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza."

The Washington State Department of Health reported over 100 new cases of novel coronavirus in the state on Friday, bringing its total cases to 1,524. There have been 83 COVID-19 deaths in the state, most of which have come in King County near Seattle.

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can someone who has been quarantined for COVID-19 spread the illness to others?

Quarantine means separating a person or group of people who have been exposed to a contagious disease but have not developed illness (symptoms) from others who have not been exposed, in order to prevent the possible spread of that disease. Quarantine is usually established for the incubation period of the communicable disease, which is the span of time during which people have developed illness after exposure. For COVID-19, the period of quarantine is 14 days from the last date of exposure, because 14 days is the longest incubation period seen for similar coronaviruses. Someone who has been released from COVID-19 quarantine is not considered a risk for spreading the virus to others because they have not developed illness during the incubation period.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be spread through food, including refrigerated or frozen food?

Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. Before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety. Throughout the day wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or going to the bathroom.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures.

Will warm weather stop the outbreak of COVID-19?

It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.