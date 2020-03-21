First COVID-19 case found in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Walla Walla County's first case of COVID-19 has been identified in a man in his 40s, county health officials announced Saturday.
“We are surprised it has taken this long for a local case here in Walla Walla County,” Walla Walla County Director of Community Health Megan DeBolt said in a statement. “We have been expecting this and are prepared. Regardless of where the case was exposed, everyone can and should be taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The case is not linked to international or domestic travel, and the county department of community health is working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the man.
For now, the man is under home isolation for the next 14 days and until he is free of fever for 72 hours.
"Health officials recommend practicing personal and social responsibility, in addition to the measures take by Governor Inslee to help protect health," the county said in a press release. "We continue to recommend all people living in the Walla Walla Valley take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza."
The Washington State Department of Health reported over 100 new cases of novel coronavirus in the state on Friday, bringing its total cases to 1,524. There have been 83 COVID-19 deaths in the state, most of which have come in King County near Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.