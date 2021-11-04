featured Five more Umatilla County residents die from COVID-19 East Oregonian Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health has reported five more residents died from COVID-19The health department announced the deaths Thursday, Nov. 4. The five fatalities increase the county’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 160.According to Umatilla County Public Health, the five deaths are:• A 56-year-old woman who tested positive July 21 and died Oct. 10 at Legacy Good Samaritan, Portland. She was the county’s 156th victim of the disease.• A 70-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19 and died Aug. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland. He was the county’s 157th victim of the disease.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter• A 78-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 26 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston. She was the county’s 158th victim of the disease.• An 89-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 27 at Guardian Angels, Hermiston. She was the county’s 159th victim of the disease.• An 89-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 29 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston. She was the county’s 160th victim of the disease.Umatilla County Public Health also reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases to 14,784 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Public Health Umatilla County County Medicine Public Authority Health Board Health Department Victim Resident Disease Death Toll Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Coronavirus National Updates Researchers seek to recruit more diverse volunteers for coronavirus vaccine trials CDC returns to recommending coronavirus testing for anyone who’s had close contact with an infected person Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now Merkley not sure Senate will be coming to our rescue Merkley: Liability shield unnecessary in next federal coronavirus aid plan Trump heads for Arizona; trip aims to show revival underway Navy reports first coronavirus death from Roosevelt crew White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread
