PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health has reported five more residents died from COVID-19

The health department announced the deaths Thursday, Nov. 4. The five fatalities increase the county’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 160.

According to Umatilla County Public Health, the five deaths are:

• A 56-year-old woman who tested positive July 21 and died Oct. 10 at Legacy Good Samaritan, Portland. She was the county’s 156th victim of the disease.

• A 70-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19 and died Aug. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland. He was the county’s 157th victim of the disease.

• A 78-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 26 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston. She was the county’s 158th victim of the disease.

• An 89-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 27 at Guardian Angels, Hermiston. She was the county’s 159th victim of the disease.

• An 89-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 29 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston. She was the county’s 160th victim of the disease.

Umatilla County Public Health also reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases to 14,784 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

