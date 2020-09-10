UMATILLA COUNTY — For the second consecutive day, the Umatilla County Public Health Department reported single-digit new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The county reported just five new cases on Sept. 10 after reporting six new cases the day before, according to a press release.
With 47 new cases of the virus reported since Saturday, Sept. 5, Umatilla County is on pace for one of its lowest weekly totals of new cases since the beginning of June.
According to the press release, there are 2,809 total cases of the virus as of Sept. 10. This count includes 151 presumptive cases of the virus, which refer to the number of people who have symptoms and a known exposure to someone who has tested positive but have not yet tested positive themselves.
If those individuals test positive, they are then recategorized as confirmed cases and removed from the tally of presumptive cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained stagnant in the county for three days, with five residents currently hospitalized, according to the Sept. 10 press release.
