UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County reported five new cases of COVID-19 and two additional hospitalizations due to the virus on Wednesday, June 10, bringing the county to its highest local hospitalization number since the first case was reported on March 2.
Due to apparent adjustments in totals of those previously reported as "presumptive cases" of COVID-19, the county is now reporting 150 total cases of the virus and four hospitalizations.
However, five of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, the county's news release stated, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
Of the county's 150 total cases, 119 are considered recovered and 28 are considered active. Somebody is considered recovered when they've gone at least 72 hours without symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,176 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of Wednesday.
