Flyovers expected Friday in Heppner, Hermiston, Pendleton

SALEM — The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to continue flying multiple flyovers over hospitals and other locations throughout Oregon Friday and Monday in order to salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts and remember those brave service members who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Flyovers will take place in Umatilla and Morrow counties Friday, with F-15 Eagles flying over Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner at 9:10 a.m., Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston at 9:15 a.m. and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton at 9:19 a.m. The flyovers will continue to La Grande, Enterprise and Baker City.
There are no flyovers in Eastern Oregon on Memorial Day.
The flyovers are a joint effort between Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland, aimed at supporting and thanking health care workers, first responders and other essential workers who are working to keep Oregonians safe and healthy each day. The tribute also hopes to unify and boost the spirits of Oregonians and to recognize military members who have lost their lives in service to our country.
The flyovers this weekend will complete the Oregon Air National Guard’s Air Force Salute flyovers in Oregon. To date, the Oregon Air National Guard has flown approximately 1,920 miles covering 53 hospitals and other locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.