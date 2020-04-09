Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY — Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Umatilla County on Thursday, bringing the county total to 13 cases, Umatilla County Public Health announced in a press release.
Of the county's 13 cases, nine are active, four have recovered, and none are hospitalized at this time, the release stated. All individuals who are considered "active" are self-isolating at home.
Someone is considered "recovered" when they have been free of symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, for 72 hours, according to the release.
No demographic information, such as age ranges, sex, or where the individuals reside, was provided.
However, the release emphasized that Umatilla County Public Health staff have been contacting all close contacts of confirmed cases per Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
"As such, the number of COVID-19 tests performed on symptomatic individuals and the resulting number of confirmed positive cases continue to rise in Umatilla County," the release stated.
According to Umatilla County Public Health's website, 299 of the 315 COVID-19 tests conducted on samples from Umatilla County residents have come back negative as of Thursday.
As the number of local cases rise, public health officials continue to urge residents to do their part to stop the spread.
"Both the short-term and long-term success of containing COVID-19 in Umatilla County hinges on every single resident of Umatilla County adhering to the 'Stay Home Save Lives' order from Governor Brown," the release stated. "Maintain social distancing, stay home unless absolutely necessary and help fight the spread with proper hand-washing and hygiene techniques."
