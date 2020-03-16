PENDLETON — As employees gathered for a drink at the bar, the owner of the historic Rainbow Cafe unloaded on the Oregon state government.
Gov. Kate Brown banned on-site consumption of food and drink at restaurants and bars on Monday afternoon, one day before the Rainbow’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, one of the bar’s biggest days of the year.
“You’re trying to put us all out of business,” Rainbow owner Joanne McGee said.
McGee said the bar had spent months preparing for St. Patrick’s Day, and now she needed to figure out what to do with the 16 employees who depended on the Rainbow for a living.
Brown’s order, which takes effect on Tuesday, allows restaurants to offer delivery or takeout service. In Pendleton, downtown restaurant owners were still trying to figure out how to navigate a radically altered food services industry.
The local impact
Down South Main Street at the Great Pacific Wine and Coffee Co., the owners had been preparing for a dine-in restaurant shutdown for more than a week.
“We knew this day would come,” Addison Schulberg, a member of the family who owns Great Pacific, said on Monday. “I guess I should say, tomorrow would come."
Schulberg said the Great Pacific plans to adapt to the ban, not only by turning the restaurant into a takeout-only facility, but also introducing delivery and online ordering for the first time in GP’s 40-year history.
Schulberg said the temporary restaurant shutdown was the right call to make, and something all states should adopt, but his restaurant would experience some hardships.
Running a takeout establishment means needing fewer employees, and Schulberg said the owners are having individual conversations with workers to gauge their work needs. If Great Pacific’s new model proves successful, Schulberg said the business could staff up again and assign employees to deep cleanings or special projects.
Joe Meda, the owner of Joe’s Fiesta in downtown Pendleton, said that he will be switching to a takeout-only format and running the restaurant with a barebones staff to try and cut costs. Meda expressed concern over thousands of dollars worth of food that he had prepared in advance going to waste with the newly enacted mandate.
“Whatever extra money I had went into my expansion,” said Meda. “I can only sustain so many employees.”
Despite the expected hit to his business, Meda said that he wants to make sure that everyone stays safe and healthy.
“Above all else, we’re all humans and we need to stay safe,” he said. “We’re survivors.”
OMG Burger and Brew in Pendleton was also looking to adopt a takeout-only menu, according to owners Rodney and Kimberly Burt. The pair is looking to possibly expand takeout offerings to include more family-style dishes as well as trying to cut prices where possible to help out customers. Despite goals to continue business, the Burts are expecting a large hit to their income as people shelter in place.
“It’s going to cost us a lot of money,” said Rodney Burt. “I hope the government comes through to help in some way.”
Rodney Burt said that he expects his cooks to stay busy during the takeout-only period, however, he expressed concern for how much of his waitstaff will be able to work.
“Our servers make a lot of money in tips," he said. “I feel bad for them.”
In Hermiston, Nookie's Restaurant and Brewery owner Mitch Myers said he was planning on closing completely for four weeks, despite the governor's allowance for takeout.
"It just doesn't' make any practical sense to gear up for that," he said. "We do room service for the hotel and takeout, but it's such a small part of our business. You have to weigh things like labor costs."
He said on Monday that just 10 days prior, business was holding steady, seven days ago there was as much as a 10% decrease, Thursday and Friday 20%, Saturday 60% and Sunday 80%.
"That tells me people don't necessarily want people touching their food right now, people aren't out and about and people are tightening their belts," he said.
Myers said instead of spending money on takeout containers — of which there will likely be a shortage anyway — and firing up the kitchen in the hopes people will order food, he would rather use that money to help his employees out financially in a more direct way.
"Our success is because of our employees, and we're not going to hang them out," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t just hurting restaurants, but also the supply chain as well.
Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores in Pendleton, which supplies many of the area’s small and local businesses with its food and other goods, has already been struggling with shortages of beans, rice, and toilet paper, and now sugar and flour are also flying off the shelves, according to Pendleton associate Josh Sharp.
Sharp said the stores and restaurants that regularly depend on the warehouse have been calling this week about their shortages, but there’s not much to be done.
Pendleton’s warehouse pulls its stock from a warehouse in Portland, though Sharp said they’re in the process of transitioning to a location in Centralia, Washington. Part of the problem, he said, is truck transports are limited to 40,000 pounds per load.
“If you need 80,000 pounds or more of something, you’re out of luck,” he said.
In an interview on Saturday before the ban was announced, Meda said he had been told Joe’s Fiesta stock of rice and beans may be impacted for the next two to three months.
“If a Mexican restaurant can’t put rice and beans on the plate, is it even a Mexican restaurant?” he asked.
Statewide impacts
According to state labor data, businesses employ about 155,000 food service workers.
The development came as Brown continues to ramp up restrictions intended to keep people out of crowds and away from each other if they’re sick.
She has ordered nursing homes and other licensed facilities to limit visiting to the 30,000 Oregonians living in such settings. She has ordered every public school closed through at least April 1, sending 580,000 students home for at least two weeks.
And on Monday, she tightened the state’s ban on gatherings, now prohibiting any involving 25 or more people and urging Oregonians not to convene in gatherings of more than 10 people. She also urged any business that isn’t able to expand service to takeout or delivery to evaluate whether they should remain open.
“Each action has a ripple effect across our state, both on a personal level and an economic one,” Brown said. “Working together, we can overcome these hurdles in an Oregon way.”
On Sunday, Brown told reporters she was considering imposing a curfew or even closing the state’s restaurants and bars but on Monday morning, she said she decided against such actions. And four hours after that, she announced the ban on inside dining.
— East Oregonian reporters Alex Castle, Ben Lonergan, Jade McDowell and Capital Bureau reporter Sam Stites contributed to this report.
