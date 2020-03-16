Umatilla County maintaining status quo

PENDLETON — Amidst statewide school and restaurant closures over the coronavirus, Umatilla County is maintaining its status quo.

The county announced Tuesday that it was continuing with its “state of alert” after consulting with health department staff.

Umatilla County has two reported cases of COVID-19, although a county press release states there are no “active” cases of the virus.

The cities of Pendleton, Hermiston, and Helix joined the county in expressing concern over the state-mandated school and restaurant closures and the economic impact it could have on the region.

Umatilla County is assigning Gail Nelson, the county’s economic development director, to assist small businesses in applying for emergency funding from the Small Business Administration or other organizations.

— East Oregonian