HERMISTON — A $4.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will expand opportunities for free COVID-19 testing in the Hermiston area.
Local organizations, including Umatilla Electric Cooperative, are partnering with University of Oregon to provide free drive-thru testing sites twice a month through the end of August. The program is meant to counteract disparities in underserved Latino communities in Oregon, according to a news release.
Tests will be available every first and third Saturday of the month from Saturday, Feb. 6, through Aug. 21 at Umatilla High School (1400 Seventh St. in Umatilla) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Atkinson Staffing (80796 N. Highway 395 in Hermiston) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tests will be available every second and fourth Sunday of the month from Feb. 13 through Aug. 28 at Umatilla Electric Cooperative (750 W. Elm Ave. in Hermiston) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Stanfield Elementary (1120 N. Main St. in Stanfield) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
