HERMISTON — Oregon Child Development Coalition will host free COVID-19 testing days in Hermiston and Milton-Freewater in Aug. 22-23.
Drive-thru testing will be available at OCDC's Hermiston building on 1300 Shannon Way on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at their Milton-Freewater site on 403 Peabody St. on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No insurance is needed for a free test, but they do request that people register ahead of time at surveymonkey.com/r/2C5BNFG or call 971-224-1482 (English) or 971-224-1483 (Spanish) for planning purposes. All ages are welcome and people do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.
The testing is made possible by several sponsors, including Umatilla County and the Oregon Health Authority.
