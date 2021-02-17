WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Frontier Conference is revamping its 2021 spring football schedule — again.
Montana Tech and Montana Western announced on Tuesday, Feb. 16, that they would be opting out of the conference spring football season.
“As the pandemic has progressed, the health and safety of our student-athletes has always been our No. 1 priority,” Montana Western Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said in a media release. “As each week has passed, it became increasingly clear to us that moving forward with the conference football schedule was going to be very difficult at best. With scheduled games taking place as early as March, we had to make this very difficult decision.”
Tech and Western join Southern Oregon University in opting out of competing in the modified spring schedule. Five Frontier Conference schools — Eastern Oregon University, College of Idaho, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Rocky Mountain College — have committed to play a spring schedule.
“We certainly know that these tough decisions by the three member institutions have been well thought out,” Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson told MontanaSports.com. “The league is most appreciative that this decision has been made now so that the rest of the Frontier Conference member teams will be able to know what the modified schedule looks like. Teams can adjust travel plans, and coaches and student-athletes will have a definitive direction as we move forward in preparation for the upcoming conference season.”
The new schedule has the season now starting on March 13 and will go five weeks. Each team will get a bye week and will play a pair of home and away games, respectively. Eastern Oregon will start the season with a bye week and will not step on the gridiron until March 20, when it will host Carroll College at Community Stadium in La Grande.
The following week, EOU hits the road to face Rocky Mountain College on March 27. The second home game for the Mounties will be on April 3 when they host longtime rival College of Idaho for Senior Day. The final game of the regular season has EOU playing at MSU-Northern on April 10.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. local time for all games.
