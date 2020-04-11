Gas station self-service extended until April 25

SALEM — The temporary rule allowing Oregon gas stations to voluntarily offer self-service has been extended until April 25, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced in a press release Friday.
The rule, which was first announced on March 28 to address worker shortages, was set to expire Saturday.
“We appreciate the patience of all Oregonians and businesses with this temporary suspension of rules, which now allow for self-service at Oregon gas stations,” State Fire Marshal Jim said in a statement. “These changes provide station operators flexibility to manage their operations and help to make refueling safer for both customers and service station attendants, while keeping stations open at a critical time when COVID-19 is impacting gas retailers who serve our many essential workers statewide.”
The rule allows station attendants to assist customers without face-to-face or hand-to-hand contact and institutes physical distancing measures. Attendants will continue to sanitize equipment and help customers as needed.
According to a press release from the Oregon Fuels Association, a recent survey found 88% of local gas station owners reported having staff unable to work or resigning due to the pandemic. Three-fifths also reported employees have asked to be removed from face-to-face interactions with customers.
Self-service is not mandatory, but having it as an option allows some gas stations to continue their operations with less staff and allows Oregonians who have to travel to still drive without concern they may not be able to find gas.
According to the release, unattended self-service is permitted when a gas station owner exhausts all staffing options. Stations that do not have an attendant on duty are required to post safety signs for physical distancing and instructions showing customers how to operate a fuel pump correctly.
Owners allowing self-service without an attendant are subject to an audit from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
This extension of the self-service rules change does not affect areas of the state that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.