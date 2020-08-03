UMATILLA COUNTY — The Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation has $370,000 in state grant funds available for small businesses and 501 (c) (3) nonprofits in Eastern Oregon.
Allocation of the money is divided up by population, with Umatilla County businesses getting the largest share at $200,000.
Businesses and nonprofits must have less than 25 employees as of Feb. 29, be headquartered in Oregon; have not received any money from the Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan regarding COVID-19; have been affected by shutdown orders related to the pandemic with a decrease in revenue of more than 50%; be current on their taxes and be planning to reopen in the future if they are currently shut down.
Organizations meeting those standards can contact Susan Christensen at susan.christensen@geodc.net or 541-612-7142 for more information or an application. GEODC must distribute all of the funds by Aug. 21.
