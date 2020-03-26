Golf courses still open during COVID-19 crisis

PENDLETON — With most recreational areas being shut down by Gov. Kate Brown earlier this week, golf is pretty much the only activity that people can enjoy while following social distancing.
Pendleton and the surrounding areas are flush with golf courses, but on Wednesday morning, there were two less courses to play.
The Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation closed Wildhorse Golf Course and the Golf Course at Birch Creek at the end of business on Tuesday.
The CTUIR also has closed the casino, hotel and cineplex.
"We are closing up after today until at least April 8," Wildhorse assistant golf professional Nathan Dick said on Tuesday. "There will be updates on Facebook and the website."
No worries — just down the road are several courses just waiting to be played.
Big River Golf Course in Umatilla has seen a pretty brisk business the past couple of weeks. No tees times are required, but there are rules in place to keep everyone safe.
"I think people are enjoying having something to do outdoors," said Big River owner Megan Olsen. "We have over 100 acres; people feel pretty safe."
Staff at Big River has pulled the rakes from the course, and put up temporary flags — orange and about a foot tall — to mark the holes. If people are not family, they are asking each person to have their own cart, or walk.
"Most are choosing to walk," Olsen said. "You can stay as far away as you want. We also are not renting clubs at this time, and there is no food service except for the snack shack."
While Big River is the only 18-hole course in the vicinity that is still open, there are four 9-hole courses open for business that would love to have company.
Willow Creek Country Club in Heppner is open to its members and the public. There are nine greens, but 18 tee boxes, making a second trip around the course inviting.
With the clubhouse being manned just on the weekends, everyone is on the honor system to use the drop box for payments.
Echo Hills Golf Course in Echo is open seven days a week, and no tee time is needed.
"It has been pretty slow," said Echo Hills employee Elizabeth Cervantes, who noted she had a half dozen golfers by Tuesday afternoon. "People are calling to make sure we are open. I've been sitting outside waiting for people to show up."
Like other courses, the rakes have been removed, as have the flags.
China Creek Golf Course in Arlington is just a short jaunt down the freeway, but it is a challenging course, designed by John Steidel, who designed Wildhorse and Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick, Washington. It features four sets of tees for different skill levels.
"We haven't been particularly busy," course worker Taylor Grubaugh said. "For the most part, our members are here three to four times a week, and our men's club is here Thursdays and Sundays."
China Creek is only allowing one person in the clubhouse at a time and, like everyone else, you get a mulligan if you hit into the sand, because there is no rake.
"We also have a drop box, so even if we aren't here, people can still play the course," Grubaugh said.
In Boardman, Willow Run Golf Course is open, but the 9-hole course hasn't had any players the past two days, according to owner Kenna Punches.
"I don't think they realize we are open," Punches said. "People just need to keep their distance from one another."
