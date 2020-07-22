New restrictions

Original Phase 2 general guidance included expanded private gatherings indoors of 50 people, which is now reduced to 10.

Outdoor gatherings will remain at 100 people maximum.

Recreational venues such as movie theaters, public pools, places of worship and arcades, which were capped at 250 people maximum occupancy, are now capped at 100.

Restaurants and bars were allowed to remain open until midnight, but curfew is now set to 10 p.m.

Originally, children 12 and older were mandated to wear face coverings. New additional face mask restrictions now require children 5 and older to wear masks. People need to be wearing face coverings at gyms while they work out.

There will also be restrictions in tourism for those coming into the state of Oregon, but Gov. Kate Brown said officials are still discussing what it will look like.