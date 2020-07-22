SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced at a Wednesday, July 22, press conference that there will be additional statewide restrictions under Phase 2 of reopening plans as soon as Friday, July 24.
According to Brown, the decision to add restrictions is a result of rising COVID-19 cases throughout Oregon.
“The COVID-19 virus is continuing to spread quickly through Oregon, and additional precautions need to be taken,” Brown said.
Additional restrictions include expanding the face covering requirement to include children 5 and older.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's top health officer, said younger children are often taken care of by older individuals who are at risk, and the new extended policy is an extra protection.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said that although he understands face masks on children of that age will be difficult to maintain, it's necessary.
“Originally, I was not a big fan of face masks, but it’s hard to argue the science,” he said. “Put your face mask on and join the team.”
Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said she doesn't know if going down from 12 years old to 5 years old for the face mask requirement is going to address the specific issues in Morrow County, but that she assumes the reasoning is focused on safety amid schools reopening in the fall.
“The governor and her medical professionals believe that masks are a good way to help us and I support that,” Lindsay said.
People also will be required to wear face masks at the gym while working out. As for indoor venues, the maximum capacity will decrease from 250 people to 100, and social gatherings are limited to 10 or less.
Restaurants and bars will need to close by 10 p.m. instead of midnight.
According to Brown, since a number of cases originate from tourism into Oregon, additional precautions will be taken, including restricting tourists who are coming from hot spot states where infection rates are high.
Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering said after counties discussed with Brown the possibility of rolling back to Phase 1, the governor recalled her decision and instead implemented the restrictions.
Shafer said Brown called him on the evening of Tuesday, July 21, to inform him that she would be requiring the county to roll back to Phase 1.
According to Shafer, both he and Umatilla Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara presented to Brown data that indicated going back to Phase 1 is premature because findings for the effectiveness of face masks are still in process and that more time is needed for data to reflect the new requirements.
“I kept questioning how going back to Phase 1 would help,” Shafer said. “The face mask requirements happened after the spike in cases. We haven’t had enough time yet to see what that would do.”
Shafer said Umatilla County has only been under the mask requirement for three weeks, which he said does not provide enough time to see how face coverings have helped.
Following their conversation, Shafer said the governor’s office called on the morning of July 22 and announced that Umatilla County would not return to Phase 1 but instead statewide restrictions would take effect.
“I’m thankful that the governor has opened the line of communication and is communicating with us as individual counties prior to finalizing her decision,” Lindsay said.
However, Shafer said that rolling back to Phase 1 will always be on the table until the virus is totally eradicated.
As of July 22, there are a total of 1,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County, 91 presumptive cases and 13 deaths. Statewide, there are 15,242 confirmed cases total. State officials said new infections were up 26% from last week.
Since going into Phase 2 on June 6, newly confirmed cases in Umatilla County have risen more than 1,000% from 124 under Phase 1 to 1,409 as of July 22.
In the press conference, Brown said one of the more concerning aspects of the virus is the sporadic COVID-19 cases that cannot be traced to a source.
“Our sporadic cases are growing,” Sidelinger said. “People who are getting the virus without knowing from where.”
He said approximately half of the cases as of last week cannot be traced to a main source.
“I’m hoping people will adhere to the new mandates,” Lindsay said. “We’re working together ... and that’s got to be a focus for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.