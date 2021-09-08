SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown will skip the 2021 Pendleton Round-Up.
At a Tuesday, Sept. 7 press conference to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of school, KGW reporter Pat Dooris asked Brown if she would attend this year’s rodeo and what she would say to prospective attendees.
“Unfortunately I will not be going this year,” she said. “For those who are attending, I encourage them to get vaccinated ahead of time and to wear their masks. I know that sometimes it can be quite warm in the Pendleton region but we know that, combined with vaccines, masks are a very simple and effective tool to reduce transmission of the delta variant.”
After she encouraged rodeo-goers to “Let’er Buck,” Dooris asked why she was declining to attend.
“I’m certainly concerned about community spread,” she said.
An experienced horse rider, Brown has traditionally participated in the non-motorized Westward Ho! Parade, an activity that past governors, senators and other elected officials regularly take part in. While the Round-Up is planning a full show this year after canceling the 2020 rodeo, all attendees will be required to wear masks in accordance with a recent state mandate.
