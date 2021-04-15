JOHN DAY — Grant County had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in Oregon last week, and the county also has the worst vaccination rate in the state.
The county’s rate of COVID-19 infections was 625 per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Sunday, April 11, Grant and Coos counties had the lowest vaccination rate in the state, 17.4%, according to the CDC, which calculates based on complete vaccinations.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County public health administrator, estimated that around 30% of the county’s residents are partially or fully vaccinated.
Lindsay said the county has stopped requesting additional vaccine doses from the Oregon Health Authority because of a lack of demand.
She said the county put first shots into the arms of 73 residents last week, along with 273 second shots for the two-shot vaccines.
On April 12, Jessica Winegar, health department clinic manager, said the health department had 1,200 doses on the shelf that she would not be taking to that day’s vaccination event.
Greg Armstrong, the owner of Len’s Drug, told the Eagle the pharmacy has more doses than people coming in to get the shot.
“I am very concerned,” Lindsay said. “With 70% unvaccinated, that leaves just over 5,000 people available for COVID-19 to move through freely. That’s a lot of room to roam.”
The surge in cases and the county’s low vaccination rate, particularly among seniors, concerns public health officials.
As of April 11, Grant County had vaccinated 34.8% of residents 65 and older, the lowest rate among Oregon’s 36 counties, according to CDC data. Meanwhile, in Harney County, 53.1% of people 65 and older received the vaccine. In Lake County, 48.7% rolled up their sleeves. In Umatilla, 57.7%; Morrow, 55.1%; Union, 53%; Baker, 99.9%; and Malheur, 58.5%.
The COVID-19 outbreak in Grant County continues with the largest single-day increase in cases reported April 14. Grant County Health Department announced 24 individuals in the John Day, Canyon City, Prairie City and Mt. Vernon ZIP codes tested positive. The individuals are working with their health care providers.
