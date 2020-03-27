Group pulls support for city gas tax

PENDLETON — A group formed to support a ballot measure that would establish a fuel tax for Pendleton’s streets is postponing its campaign, according to a press release.
Save our Streets, a group made up of Pendleton city councilors, Mayor John Turner and community volunteers, made the announcement on Friday that it was pulling support for the tax.
“Given the economic situation facing Pendleton’s citizens in this difficult time, we felt it was incumbent on us to focus on our citizens’ needs and delay seeking to pass a tax at this time,” Turner said in the release.
During a February meeting the city council meeting unanimously approved asking voters for a 4-cent per gallon gas tax in the May primary election to help repair and maintain the city’s deteriorating street system.
Turner said the decision to pull support came too late to remove the tax from the May ballot or pull a statement of support for the tax from the voters’ pamphlet.
“We realize this may be confusing, but we want voters to understand that we no longer endorse or support the fuel tax at this time,” he said.
The gas tax is part of the council’s multi-pronged approach to raise more than $1 million in annual funding for street maintenance. The council in February enacted a $3 increase to the street utility fee. The city council also want to implement a $2 hotel room tax, but is currently giving city staff more time to research how to implement the tax. The council also committed to cutting $110,000 from the general fund budget and redirecting it to streets.
Turner said once the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 emergency, citizens can expect the city council to renew discussions on the best ways to bring Pendleton’s streets into a sustained good condition.
The city council voted in December 2019 to put the gas tax on the May 2020 ballot. It was expected that the new tax would raise approximately $440,000 each year for improved street maintenance.
