You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Harris Park opens for day use and overnight stays with new guidelines

  • Updated
  • 0
Harris Park
Buy Now

An excavation company works near the entrance to Harris Memorial Park in rural Umatilla County outside of Milton-Freewater in early April. The park will reopen for day use and overnight stays with new guidelines for sanitation, limited overnight stays and remote payment options.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

UMATILLA COUNTY — Harris Park is back open to the public with some new guidelines in place due to COVID-19.

The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners formally adopted new guidelines for the park Wednesday that include limiting overnight stays to Umatilla County residents, increasing sanitation protocols and implementing remote paying options.

According to the guidelines, the park will be open for both day use and overnight camping, though reservations will be restricted to Umatilla County residents only for the time being.

“No such residency requirement shall be in place for day use although travel regulations remain in effect in the State of Oregon,” the new guidelines stated.

Those attending the park are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing throughout the park and along its trails, and group contact sports are discouraged. The park’s playground equipment will also be unavailable for use.

Park staff will be cleaning and sanitizing campsites after each use, and bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized at least twice per day with plans to increase efforts during the weekends when more people are expected at the park.

Campers will need to bring food, personal hygiene products and chairs of their own because the county won’t make any of these items available at the park, and staff have been encouraged to implement a remote pay station rather than handling transactions by hand.

Harris park sustained severe damages during February’s historic flooding and was initially expected to be a longer renovation project, but repairs came along faster than anticipated and staff have been preparing the park to ensure its water and electrical systems are ready to go.

Staff have also been directed to inspect that the park is better equipped for some rises in the river, which is especially prudent after the National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a flood watch for the region through Wednesday night.

“Where possible staff were also asked to help assure that campsites along the River have new levels of protection from potential overflows that might contaminate the park,” the guidelines stated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.