BOARDMAN — Oregon health officials are planning a free COVID-19 testing clinic on Jan. 26 at the Sage Center, 101 Olson Road, in Boardman, according to the Heppner Chamber of Commerce.
The clinic — which will be both drive-thru and walk-up — will take place from 2-6 p.m. The test will be a brief, self-administered nasal swab.
After registering online, attendees must bring their voucher number to the appointment. Insurance is not required, according to health officials.
Those who wish to be tested must individually schedule an appointment at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.