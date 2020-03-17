The current school shutdown is officially Hermiston students' spring break.
The Hermiston School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday afternoon to move spring break from the district's originally planned April 6-10 date, and to cancel spring parent conferences that had been scheduled for April 2-3.
It was a difficult decision for board members, who were split three to three on Friday night before postponing their decision until Tuesday. On Friday, some argued that the state was likely to extend the closure for past their planned spring break anyway, and they didn't want to tell families to cancel expensive travel plans, only to turn around a week later and say, "Never mind."
On Tuesday, however, board members were united in expressing their beliefs that if they were allowed to bring students back to the classroom on April 1 — the currently scheduled end to the statewide closure for COVID-19 — then they should.
"The overriding sentiment has been that we need to do what's best for the kids," Ginny Holtus said.
She said the state would likely be giving some leniency on instructional hours, state testing and other usual requirements for schools, and she wouldn't want to see Hermiston not qualify for those waivers because it closed longer than the governor had mandated.
Brent Pitney said he had originally been concerned about disrupting staff and students' travel plans, but said most things they would have been traveling to are now shut down anyway.
Not everyone at the meeting felt the same way as the board. Delfino Osario, representing the Hermiston Association of Teachers, noted that Hermiston was in "uncharted waters" because it has a different spring break than all other Oregon schools, which were scheduled to be on break March 23-27 anyway.
He said while students without underlying health conditions are in low-risk categories, many teachers and classified staff are not.
"Staff are at risk from asymptomatic carriers," he said.
He urged the board to reconsider what he said amounted to the cancelation of spring break. Maryanna Hardin, a teacher at West Park Elementary School, also asked the board to consider the health of teachers.
"I feel like it's only going to get worse from here on out, but I guess we'll see," she said.
Holtus told Osario and Hardin that the school board was also concerned about protecting health.
"I know the state will supersede this if there is any doubt about the safety of staff and students, and then it will be a moot point," she said.
The board voted unanimously to accept Superintendent Tricia Mooney's recommendation to consider next week spring break, to cancel spring conferences and to cancel a planned board work session on March 23.
Mooney said the state had not made any more announcements yet about whether the April 1 reopen date would be extended, but said there has been talk of a four-week closure.
She said she was happy to report that students were already showing up to pick up sack lunches and breakfasts from the bus stops set up around the city to drop off food, and she expected the numbers to continue to grow as word spread.
"The good news is we're getting some of our kiddos fed," she said.
