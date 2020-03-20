You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Hermiston city council urges online participation for Monday meeting

  • 0

HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is adjusting access to its buildings and its next city council meeting in order to better follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Beginning Monday and lasting until at least April 14, residents are asked to call and make an appointment before coming in to talk to city staff or access services.

Bill payment can be made online at hermiston.or.us/pay_home, by phone at 541-567-5521, or at the drive-through drop box outside the old city hall.

The city council is going ahead with its regular meeting Monday at 7 p.m., but it has been moved to the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, and everyone interested in attending is urged to tune in via video or phone instead of attending in person.

A livestream video will be broadcast at https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube and can also be accessed after the meeting, or residents can listen in by phone by calling 1-206-462-5569 and using the code 8262-77-4726. Callers will be muted for most of the meeting, but there will be opportunity to make public comment by phone.

For those who aren’t able to access those options, a limited number of chairs will be available at the meeting and in an overflow room with video. The agenda includes a discussion about moving city council meetings to once a month during the COVID-19 outbreak, continuation of the city’s efforts to clean up the language of its code of ordinance, and staff and council reports.

“Just as many businesses have limited their contact with customers to stop the spread of coronavirus, the city of Hermiston is taking precautions to stay in compliance with state and federal guidelines,” Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said in a statement. “We will continue to operate and meet the needs of residents, and we appreciate everyone doing their part to keep this community safe.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can someone who has been quarantined for COVID-19 spread the illness to others?

Quarantine means separating a person or group of people who have been exposed to a contagious disease but have not developed illness (symptoms) from others who have not been exposed, in order to prevent the possible spread of that disease. Quarantine is usually established for the incubation period of the communicable disease, which is the span of time during which people have developed illness after exposure. For COVID-19, the period of quarantine is 14 days from the last date of exposure, because 14 days is the longest incubation period seen for similar coronaviruses. Someone who has been released from COVID-19 quarantine is not considered a risk for spreading the virus to others because they have not developed illness during the incubation period.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be spread through food, including refrigerated or frozen food?

Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. Before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety. Throughout the day wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or going to the bathroom.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures.

Will warm weather stop the outbreak of COVID-19?

It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.