Hermiston city council urges online participation for Monday meeting

HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is adjusting access to its buildings and its next city council meeting in order to better follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Beginning Monday and lasting until at least April 14, residents are asked to call and make an appointment before coming in to talk to city staff or access services.
Bill payment can be made online at hermiston.or.us/pay_home, by phone at 541-567-5521, or at the drive-through drop box outside the old city hall.
The city council is going ahead with its regular meeting Monday at 7 p.m., but it has been moved to the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, and everyone interested in attending is urged to tune in via video or phone instead of attending in person.
A livestream video will be broadcast at https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube and can also be accessed after the meeting, or residents can listen in by phone by calling 1-206-462-5569 and using the code 8262-77-4726. Callers will be muted for most of the meeting, but there will be opportunity to make public comment by phone.
For those who aren’t able to access those options, a limited number of chairs will be available at the meeting and in an overflow room with video. The agenda includes a discussion about moving city council meetings to once a month during the COVID-19 outbreak, continuation of the city’s efforts to clean up the language of its code of ordinance, and staff and council reports.
“Just as many businesses have limited their contact with customers to stop the spread of coronavirus, the city of Hermiston is taking precautions to stay in compliance with state and federal guidelines,” Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said in a statement. “We will continue to operate and meet the needs of residents, and we appreciate everyone doing their part to keep this community safe.”
