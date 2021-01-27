HERMISTON — Football coach David Faaeteete and his staff were days away from handing out gear for the upcoming season, but all that will be put on hold after Hermiston High School was pushed out of upcoming fall sports in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
“As of (Wednesday, Jan. 27), we were removed from the schedule,” Hermiston athletic director Larry Usher said.
While Hermiston has to follow COVID-19 mandates in Oregon and Washington, the biggest hurdle is the border that separates the two states.
“The Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts believe it is important that they follow the state guidelines and not travel,” Usher said. “Traveling into another state requires quarantine for 14 days, so cross-state travel is the issue.”
The Hermiston School District reached out to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee for guidance, but have not gotten any response over the past two weeks.
“For a lack of better terms, we have been sitting and waiting for a stay of execution from the governors’ offices with no reply,” Usher said. “Inslee’s response to the (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) was that K-12 sports are recreational activities.”
The fall season for the Bulldogs includes football, girls soccer, volleyball, cross-country, swim and dive, and slowpitch softball.
Umatilla County was put on another two-week stay in the “extreme risk” category on Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The Bulldogs are not allowed to hold practices for football and volleyball while the county is in extreme risk.
“Essentially, no matter what people’s politics are, to get students back in the classroom and back to sports, we need to get the (COVID) numbers down,” Usher said. “We are coming up on a year now. People who have never participated in school athletics don’t realize what has been taken from our kids.”
Usher said Hermiston still is planning on participating in spring sports, which are scheduled to begin precontest practices March 15, with the season ending May 1.
“We are planning to compete in the MCC going forward,” Usher said. “Whenever that might be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.