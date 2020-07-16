UMATILLA COUNTY — A 72-year-old man who lived at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center died Tuesday, July 14 after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 8, a press release from the Umatilla County Public Health Department stated.
It's the ninth death among county residents who have tested positive for the virus as the health department reported another 31 confirmed cases on Thursday, July 16.
There have been 1,214 total cases reported, 1,142 that have tested positive and 72 that are considered presumptive, meaning the individual has been reportedly exposed to the virus and is showing symptoms but has not yet tested positive for it.
The number of hospitalizations dropped from 11 to 10, according to a July 16 press release, and the percentage of active cases in the county continues to dwindle.
As of July 16, 884 cases are considered inactive, which means it's been at least 10 days since that individual began showing symptoms and at least 72 hours since they've had any symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or diarrhea.
