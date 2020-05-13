You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Hermiston organization raises funds for out-of-work immigrants

  • Updated
  • 0

HERMISTON — The federal government has poured trillions into aiding residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not everyone has access to money.

In an attempt to fill some of that gap, the Hermiston-based Raices set up a Farm Worker Relief Fund to get cash assistance to the area’s largely Latino agricultural workforce.

A Latino advocacy organization that focuses on Umatilla and Morrow counties, Raices’ fundraiser isn’t just for out-of-work farmworkers.

Lili Gomez, Raices’ projects/events coordinator, said other groups like undocumented immigrants, the spouses of undocumented immigrants, or workers who are forced to stay home due to COVID-19 also will qualify for assistance.

As a group, Latinos have been particularly hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak across the country and in Oregon.

According to the latest figures from the Oregon Health Authority, Latinos comprise 31% of the cases in the state despite only being 13% of the state’s population.

Counties aren’t publishing racial or ethnic breakdowns of COVID-19 cases, but the three Umatilla County communities with most cases — Hermiston, Umatilla and Milton-Freewater — all have significant Latino communities.

In Morrow County, the emergency management department is reporting that 10 out of its 12 cases are from Boardman, one of the state’s few majority Latino communities.

Gomez said some of the early applicants for the fund show health care needs in local immigrant communities, with many saying they plan to use the money for medicine.

She added that helping immigrants during this time not only lends help to a vulnerable community, but also acts as a public health service by allowing sick people to stay home rather than force them back to work.

All applicants must fill out an online application, where they are asked for their basic information, how they’re being affected by COVID-19 and what everyday items or bills they need assistance with. All applicants must not be eligible for government assistance due to their immigration status.

Applicants who continue to demonstrate need can apply again for assistance after a monthlong waiting period.

Gomez said Raices has helped dozens of families since starting the fund in early April and intends to keep going as long as they continue raising money.

People can donate through the Raices’ Instagram and Facebook pages or through apps like Venmo and CashApp.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.