Hermiston organization raises funds for out-of-work immigrants

HERMISTON — The federal government has poured trillions into aiding residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not everyone has access to money.
In an attempt to fill some of that gap, the Hermiston-based Raices set up a Farm Worker Relief Fund to get cash assistance to the area’s largely Latino agricultural workforce.
A Latino advocacy organization that focuses on Umatilla and Morrow counties, Raices’ fundraiser isn’t just for out-of-work farmworkers.
Lili Gomez, Raices’ projects/events coordinator, said other groups like undocumented immigrants, the spouses of undocumented immigrants, or workers who are forced to stay home due to COVID-19 also will qualify for assistance.
As a group, Latinos have been particularly hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak across the country and in Oregon.
According to the latest figures from the Oregon Health Authority, Latinos comprise 31% of the cases in the state despite only being 13% of the state’s population.
Counties aren’t publishing racial or ethnic breakdowns of COVID-19 cases, but the three Umatilla County communities with most cases — Hermiston, Umatilla and Milton-Freewater — all have significant Latino communities.
In Morrow County, the emergency management department is reporting that 10 out of its 12 cases are from Boardman, one of the state’s few majority Latino communities.
Gomez said some of the early applicants for the fund show health care needs in local immigrant communities, with many saying they plan to use the money for medicine.
She added that helping immigrants during this time not only lends help to a vulnerable community, but also acts as a public health service by allowing sick people to stay home rather than force them back to work.
All applicants must fill out an online application, where they are asked for their basic information, how they’re being affected by COVID-19 and what everyday items or bills they need assistance with. All applicants must not be eligible for government assistance due to their immigration status.
Applicants who continue to demonstrate need can apply again for assistance after a monthlong waiting period.
Gomez said Raices has helped dozens of families since starting the fund in early April and intends to keep going as long as they continue raising money.
People can donate through the Raices’ Instagram and Facebook pages or through apps like Venmo and CashApp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.