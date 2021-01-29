HERMISTON — Hermiston School District has released a schedule for returning kindergarteners and first-graders to the classroom part time.
Unless the Hermiston ZIP code's COVID-19 cases see a significant spike in the next couple of weeks, the district plans to start hybrid learning for its two youngest grades on Feb. 16.
Students will be divided into two groups, with Group A learning on-site from 7:55-11:55 a.m. and then returning home for virtual school in the afternoons. Group B will learn from home in the morning and attend in person from 11:55 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. Fridays will be "flex" days, with all students learning from home.
The split schedule will allow the district to accommodate requirements for social distancing and keeping students in small "cohorts" to limit exposure if someone does get sick. To maintain those cohorts, students who get bussed to school will be included in Group A and students in walking distance in Group B.
The district is also asking for parent volunteers to assist with screening students for symptoms and other duties. School staff will be reaching out to parents to confirm students wish to participate in hybrid learning. More information can be found online at hermiston.k12.or.us under the "HSD COVID info" tab.
