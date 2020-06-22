HERMISTON — Hermiston School District is asking parents, staff and students to give feedback as the district works to plan for the 2020-21 school year in light of rules set by the Oregon Department of Education to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The survey is available until July 2 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7J3MXNM.
It asks how comfortable parents are with their students returning to school in the fall, what the survey-taker's primary concerns are regarding holding school in person, and the level of internet access in their home.
