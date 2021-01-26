HERMISTON — Some changes to the state’s COVID-19 reopening metrics in schools is leading to changes in the way the Hermiston School District operates.
In a press release, the district announced that it was going to shift its online classes to the afternoon to allow for small group in-person classes during the mornings. The district believes this will create an easier transition whenever the district brings in larger class sizes during the hybrid learning stage.
“The excitement of our teachers and building staff is palpable,” Superintendent Tricia Mooney said in a statement. “We are excited for the return of more students to the classroom. We will continue to observe Hermiston’s COVID-19 case counts, and we won’t be satisfied until we can offer in-person instruction to every student.”
According to the press release, the district will send follow-up information via newsletters or electronic communication.
