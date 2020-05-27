You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Hermiston to hold staggered graduation ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
Hermiston Graduation
Buy Now

Hermiston High School graduate Naxely Jaime shakes hands with Superintendent Tricia Mooney after receiving her diploma at the 2019 Hermiston High School commencement ceremony in Kennewick, Wash. Hermiston School District will host a staggered graduation ceremony on June 4.

 EO file photo

HERMISTON — While most districts are planning a drive-in style graduation ceremony, Hermiston School District will provide an opportunity for students to walk across a stage.

On June 4, starting at 6:10 p.m., the district will bring 24 students and parents into the high school at a time to give each student a chance to walk across a stage in their cap and gown, and receive a diploma in front of two guests of their choice.

“It’s going to be the longest graduation in the history of Hermiston High School, I can guarantee you that,” Larry Usher, athletics and activities director, told the Hermiston City Council during their May 26 meeting.

Speeches will be livestreamed online prior to Principal Tom Spoo handing out diplomas to students in alphabetical order, and the diploma presentation, which will take place on the stage in the commons, will also be streamed for the rest of the students’ friends and family not present in the room. Students who participate will receive a gift bag, including gift cards and a T-shirt.

Usher said Superintendent Tricia Mooney received some blowback from superintendents on the west side of the state about bringing people into the school, but district administrators felt it was important to allow students the opportunity to walk across the stage.

“We’re trying to do the best we can in a really bad situation for our kids right now, and we felt like making sure they got an opportunity to walk across the stage, and making sure their parents got an opportunity to see that, and anybody else with our livestream capabilities was definitely going to be a step in the right direction for us,” he said.

The district is also hosting an “honor walk” for seniors on Friday, May 29. Students will walk in their caps and gowns in a loop along West Highland Avenue and Orchard Avenue starting at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks on the Hermiston Butte to follow.

This week is the last for classes for Hermiston students. Usher said the district ended instruction a little earlier than usual because teachers were under contract for a certain number of days, and administrators expected it would take longer than usual to wrap up the school year, including getting textbooks and 2,500 Chromebooks back from students and returning items from desks and lockers to the students.

Originally, the district had expected to stop delivering meals to bus stops over the summer, but Usher said the Oregon Department of Education just granted school districts permission to continue delivering meals throughout the summer. The district has been serving between 5,000 and 6,000 meals a week.

He said the effort provides not only food to students, but also a chance for staff to check on their welfare.

“Some kids just grab the food and sit right down on the sidewalk next to the bus and begin eating their lunch because they hadn’t eaten since the day before, and that’s difficult to see, but it’s also rewarding to know we’re providing that service,” Usher said.

In answer to a question about sports, Usher said Hermiston’s unique position as an Oregon school playing in a Washington league means it is so far unclear what the district’s summer practices or fall season might look like.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.