Hodgen Distributing helping local eateries with banners

PENDLETON — In a time when some business are in crisis, Hodgen Distributing is lending a helping hand.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last week ordered Oregon restaurants and bars to stop all on-site dining and limit sales to takeout and delivery to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The mandate has hurt many businesses and their employees across the state, and Hodgen Distributing wanted to do its part.
The distributing company, which services 450 customers across seven Eastern Oregon counties, is making banners for those businesses, letting people know they are open for takeout. The signs provide hours of operation and a phone number that can be seen from a block away. The signs are free to those who want them.
"Peter (Walters) was talking to our retail friends about it, and they thought it was a good thing," sales manager Scott Furstenberg said of the banners. "It's a simple way we thought we could help out our customers who are suffering."
The 3-foot by 8-foot signs are made from a light vinyl fabric that should hold up for a couple of months, according to Furstenberg.
"These are not self-serving," Furstenberg said. "They have the name, hours, and a phone number large enough so you can read it as you drive by. It's something we can do to help keep some money rolling into places."
Hodgen Distributing makes the signs on-site, so turnaround is quick. There several signs hanging in downtown Pendleton, and plans are in the works to get something set up so businesses in Hermiston can call and ask for help.
OMG! Burgers & Brew in Pendleton was one of the first to receive a sign.
"They were thrilled," Furstenberg said. "They brought the crew lunch yesterday (Thursday)."
It's only been a few days since the banners have gone up, and the businesses are happy to have them.
"I want to say it has helped our business," OMG! employee Reannah Thurman said. "Our business has been pretty decent."
Roosters Country Kitchen, which is not on the main drag through town, said it will put the sign on Highway 395 so people can see it.
"I thought it was an amazing offer," Roosters general manager Kelsey Musgrave said. "If I could have hugged him, I would have. They had it back in a couple of hours. I think it will help all of us. I can't thank them enough."
Retailers who would like a sign can view what they look like on Hodgen Distributing's Facebook page, or website at www.hodgendistributing.com.
For those who have been avoiding the grocery stores, but would like a few refreshments, Furstenberg said they are open for dock sales Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.