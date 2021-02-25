HERMISTON — Hermiston School District's middle school students are expected to return to the classroom part time on March 22, with high school students starting hybrid instruction on April 12 if COVID-19 numbers stay down.
The district announced the new schedule on Thursday, Feb. 25, adding to previously announced dates for second and third graders to start hybrid learning on March 1 and fourth and fifth graders on March 8. The scheduled start to hybrid learning for each level depends on how well the Hermiston ZIP code's COVID-19 case counts stay in line with Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
While secondary students will also attend in person for half days, times will differ from the elementary school schedule. Students living in the walk zone will attend in person from 8:25 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., and students living in the bus zone will attend in person from 12:30 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. On Fridays students will work on school work from home.
“With case counts continuing to decline, we are excited to open our middle schools and see our students face to face,” Superintendent Tricia Mooney said in a statement. “This wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support and everyone doing their part to help reduce Hermiston ZIP code case counts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.