SALEM — The Oregon Employment Department experienced a tenfold increase in identity theft issues in 2020 as new jobless claims poured in during the pandemic, mirroring a spike in claims that took place across the country.
Cyberthieves capitalized on the huge volume of unemployment claims filed during the early months of the pandemic to submit fraudulent benefit applications. Washington lost upwards of $200 million during the pandemic; California’s losses top $11 billion.
But unlike several other states, Oregon won’t say how much money was lost to fraud.
The employment department rejected a public records request submitted in December, citing a broad statutory exemption from the records most state agencies must disclose. The department also refused an accompanying request seeking records explaining how it reached the decision not to disclose information on fraud.
The employment department maintains that thieves are watching news coverage and social networking groups for clues as to how individual states are fighting fraudulent activity.
Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said that putting a dollar figure to the state’s losses, even for a full year, could trigger a wave of attempted theft that could drain the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and slow payments to legitimately unemployed Oregonians.
“We’ve seen a couple other states get hit with incredibly large, sudden waves of claims. We certainly want to avoid that,” Gerstenfeld said.
Pressed by The Oregonian, the department acknowledged the sharp spike in attempted identity theft from around 900 cases in 2019 to more than 9,000 last year. Gerstenfeld said the rate of overpayments — money paid to claimants who don’t deserve it — increased from 10% in 2019 to at least 14% in 2020.
“We think that probably understates the scale of the issue,” Gerstenfeld said. Many of those overpayments were genuine mistakes, by claimants or the employment department, but some share of them were fraud.
Still, Gerstenfeld said Oregon believes its fraud losses are considerably smaller, on a per capita basis, than the losses in California and Washington. He said those states were unlucky in that they were hit early in the pandemic and that Oregon has learned from problems elsewhere.
Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin have all disclosed estimated fraud losses during the pandemic. Oregon and a few other states, among them Tennessee and West Virginia, have said they will not.
Michele Evermore, researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, said the states have legitimate concerns about disclosing information thieves could use.
“If these fraudsters are looking around state to state, and they see a state with a particularly high number, they’re going to say: ‘Oh, this is going to be an easier one to hack,’” Evermore said. She said thieves’ tactics are constantly evolving, and they’re looking for any advantage.
Still, Evermore said, “The public needs to know what’s going on, too. It’s just hard to figure out how to balance all that.”
The employment department is in the process of adding staff as part of an expanded fraud-detection effort, though Gerstenfeld said that wasn’t triggered by any recent increase in claims.
Oregon has paid nearly $8 billion in jobless benefits in the 11 months since the pandemic began last March, more each month than it typically pays in an entire year. An unprecedented 750,000 people have received some class of unemployment benefit during that time.
Without figures on the state’s actual fraud losses, it’s impossible to know for sure whether Oregon has indeed performed better at preventing fraud than it has at paying benefits. Lawmakers are divided over the department’s refusal to say how much it has lost.
“California and Washington have been forthcoming with some of their issues. I don’t know why we can’t,” said Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, cochair of the Legislature’s joint Committee on Ways and Means. “Being transparent about the deficiencies is not going to incentivize fraud. The fraud already exists.”
Rep. David Gomberg, a Democrat representing parts of the Oregon Coast, repeatedly raised the issue of unemployment fraud at legislative hearings this month. But he said he is sympathetic to the employment department’s position, and intends to seek a confidential briefing to obtain more information.
“I am frustrated but understand their explanation,” Gomberg said. “Again, I would like to know more but not if it results in costs to the fund or more fraud.”
