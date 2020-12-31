SALEM — Most out-of-work Oregonians who received unemployment benefits this week will have a welcome experience next week: Those receiving ordinary unemployment will receive an extra $300, and the 72,000 self-employed workers whose special pandemic benefits were to expire will see them continue seamlessly for up to 11 weeks without missing a beat, David Gerstenfeld, Oregon Employment Department acting director, said on a conference call on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
He expressed particular relief that the 72,000 people wouldn’t lose “a critical safety net.”
He said both categories of workers should simply file for each additional week they are out of work, starting with this one, in the same way they have been doing. The money will flow as before, he said. He urged those workers not to call his agency, as there are newly unemployed Oregonians who need to get through on the phone lines to file an initial claim.
Gerstenfeld cautioned that some unemployed Oregonians in unusual circumstances, including 1,500 self-employed workers nearing the end of their 46 weeks of eligibility for benefits, will experience a delay in getting the additional benefits Congress authorized last week. But those payments will merely be delayed. Oregonians who qualify based on being out of work this week will eventually get the money, he said.
He also explained that Oregon will take part in an optional program to provide enhanced benefits to workers with a “mixed” employment record with substantial self-employment income and income from an outside employer. Those workers, who until now were eligible only for regular employment, will be entitled to an extra $100 a week for 11 weeks on top of the additional $300, he said.
But, he said, that program will require complex programming changes and the federal government has yet to provide guidance on how such workers will be required to prove their self-employment income, he said. So it’s “highly uncertain” when Oregon will be able to pay hybrid workers those benefits, he said.
He said the federal government has also agreed to extend the Work Share program. But he said Oregon is also waiting for further federal guidance on details.
